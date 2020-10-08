Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Shares of MO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,001,309. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

