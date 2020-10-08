Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to announce ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.16). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 411.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.07) to ($2.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $11.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 858.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALT. B.Riley Securit reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.44. 17,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,259. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.65.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

