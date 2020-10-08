Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). CryoPort posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CryoPort.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CYRX. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 14.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,071 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 50.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,428 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,765 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CryoPort stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.95. 18,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 22.95 and a quick ratio of 22.89. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CryoPort (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.