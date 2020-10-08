Zacks: Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 1,829,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 111,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 744,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,735,398. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

