Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.78. The Cushing Energy Income Fund posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cushing Energy Income Fund will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cushing Energy Income Fund from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

In other The Cushing Energy Income Fund news, CEO Donald P. Hileman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $35,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PFC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,982. The Cushing Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.36.

About The Cushing Energy Income Fund

