Zacks: Analysts Expect Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

LAC stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.55. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.