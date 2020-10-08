Zacks: Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce sales of $671.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $648.00 million and the highest is $694.00 million. Crane reported sales of $772.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CR. Canaccord Genuity raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,708,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after buying an additional 193,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 138.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,294,000 after purchasing an additional 699,026 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Crane by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after purchasing an additional 771,060 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Crane by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 747,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.48. 18,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,288. Crane has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

