Zacks: Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Crane reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of Crane stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,288. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth $498,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 5.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

