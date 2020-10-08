Yellow Cake plc (YCA.L) (LON:YCA) Trading Down 0.7%

Yellow Cake plc (YCA.L) (LON:YCA) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 196.40 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 197.60 ($2.58). 126,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 363,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199 ($2.60).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Yellow Cake plc (YCA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 211.42. The company has a market capitalization of $168.08 million and a PE ratio of 14.06.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

