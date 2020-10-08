Wownero Market Cap Tops $1.04 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $33,258.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00253672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00086392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.01520563 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

