Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT) Trading Down 2%

Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC (LON:WPCT) dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.61 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.60 ($0.44). Approximately 1,888,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,977,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.30 ($0.45).

The company has a market capitalization of $331.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.31.

About Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT)

Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, early stage, growth stage, and mature stage investments. These include companies at a pre-revenue and pre-profit stage which have strong intellectual property and technology. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

