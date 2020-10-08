Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New $3.50 Price Target at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGYF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.43.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

SPGYF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,600. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.