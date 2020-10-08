Wells Fargo & Company Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $665.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $645.00 to $665.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLK. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $576.00 to $654.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.92.

NYSE:BLK traded up $12.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $604.20. 11,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,110. The company has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $609.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

