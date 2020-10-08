Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.2% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 16,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.18. 810,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,735,398. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

