Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce $17.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.36 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $22.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $71.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.31 billion to $72.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $71.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.33 billion to $72.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 95.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 744,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,735,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.