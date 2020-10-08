Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,771,540. The firm has a market cap of $399.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

