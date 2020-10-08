Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Lessened by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

V stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.31.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

