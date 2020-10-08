Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Virtu Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIRT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Virtu Financial by 123.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Virtu Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Virtu Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 184.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 188,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.