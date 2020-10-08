VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCISY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC cut shares of VINCI S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. 42,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. VINCI S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

