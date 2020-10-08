Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

Shares of VLGEA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.62. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Village Super Market has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $348.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $112,399.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLGEA shares. BidaskClub raised Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

