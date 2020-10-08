VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.85 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00004603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $24.85 million and approximately $373,966.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $515.26 or 0.04716596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031715 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.