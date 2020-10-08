Verseon (LON:VSN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Verseon Corp (LON:VSN) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97). Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 75,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.41 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.84.

About Verseon (LON:VSN)

Verseon Corporation, a pharmaceutical company, designs and develops novel therapeutics for various diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing oral anticoagulants for various cardiovascular indications with novel pharmacology; kallikrein inhibitors for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and hereditary angioedema; and novel angiogenesis inhibitors for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Verseon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verseon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.