Verge (XVG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.56 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Verge has a market cap of $66.22 million and $1.56 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Coindeal, SouthXchange and Binance. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,369,317,543 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Crex24, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, YoBit, Gate.io, Bitfinex, BiteBTC, Coindeal, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, TradeOgre, Bittrex, HitBTC, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, Upbit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

