Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will report sales of $161.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.60 million and the lowest is $159.54 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $202.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $729.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $727.84 million to $730.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $717.22 million, with estimates ranging from $706.80 million to $736.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million.

VREX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 7,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,115. The firm has a market cap of $508.30 million, a P/E ratio of -22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

In other Varex Imaging news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 245,265 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth about $2,471,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth about $3,520,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 967.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 138,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Varex Imaging by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after acquiring an additional 116,037 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

