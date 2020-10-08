Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.55 Million

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will report sales of $161.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.60 million and the lowest is $159.54 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $202.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $729.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $727.84 million to $730.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $717.22 million, with estimates ranging from $706.80 million to $736.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million.

VREX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 7,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,115. The firm has a market cap of $508.30 million, a P/E ratio of -22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

In other Varex Imaging news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 245,265 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth about $2,471,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth about $3,520,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 967.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 138,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Varex Imaging by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after acquiring an additional 116,037 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.