Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Trimmed by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.90. 177,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,068,725. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21.

