v.systems (VSYS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.43 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. v.systems has a total market cap of $40.70 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,021,407,947 coins and its circulating supply is 2,106,549,483 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

v.systems can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

