Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Trading Up 0.7%

Urbana Corp (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 1,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Urbana Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

