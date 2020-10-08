Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

UMRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Unum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 457,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. Unum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.72.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

