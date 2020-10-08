Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Get Unitil alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Unitil stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.38. 1,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,353. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. Unitil has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Unitil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.