United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UPS. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.67.

UPS opened at $174.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $175.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 78.9% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 231.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 26,237 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 28,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

