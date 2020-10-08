Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 131,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 288.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 39.6% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.55. 19,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $205.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.08. The company has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.