Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 131,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,540,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 288.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 39.6% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $203.95. 60,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.33 and its 200-day moving average is $171.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $205.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

