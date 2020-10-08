Unification (FUND) Market Cap Hits $998,647.79

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Unification token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. Unification has a market cap of $998,647.79 and approximately $166,172.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00252361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00037520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00086860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.01522648 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00156769 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . Unification’s official website is unification.com

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

