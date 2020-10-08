UMA Market Cap Hits $350.23 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, UMA has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $6.34 or 0.00058214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $350.23 million and approximately $20.76 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00253151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00086394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.01521606 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00155778 BTC.

UMA’s total supply is 101,032,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,207,448 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

