UK Mortgages (LON:UKML) Stock Price Down 1.6%

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.03 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 62.25 ($0.81). Approximately 11,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 789,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.25 ($0.83).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.40.

About UK Mortgages (LON:UKML)

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

