UBS Group Trims Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Target Price to C$68.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore set a C$75.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. US Capital Advisors restated a buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.55.

Shares of TRP opened at C$55.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$60.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.85. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 4.1722348 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

