UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EASYJET PLC/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. EASYJET PLC/S has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

