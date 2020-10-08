UBS Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €81.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGX. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.92 ($77.56).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €77.96 ($91.72) on Monday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.44.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

