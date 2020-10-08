U.S. Global Investors, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.53 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GROW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.