Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Shares Down 1.1%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.83. 259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKHVY)

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

