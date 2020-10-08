TSE:WBR (TSE:WBR) Shares Up 7.1%

TSE:WBR (TSE:WBR) shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.71 and last traded at C$4.50. 142,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 471% from the average session volume of 24,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.57 million and a P/E ratio of 121.25.

TSE:WBR (TSE:WBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that TSE:WBR will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

