TrumpCoin Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 81.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $63,336.12 and approximately $499.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 145.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000878 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00030879 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00029303 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00020635 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.75 or 0.01254867 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

