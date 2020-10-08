Truist Boosts Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Price Target to $220.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.60.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $207.28 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $212.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,475,827.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $993,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,418,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $2,295,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,514,000 after acquiring an additional 420,112 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $24,089,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,126.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 143,527 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,900,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,048,000 after acquiring an additional 126,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,096,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

