Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Travis Perkins plc is engaged in supplying building materials to the UK’s building and construction industry. The company offers building materials that include aggregates, sand, and cement; bricks, blocks, lintels, and damp proofing; drains and foundations; dry lining and plastering products; and insulation, roofing, and sustainable products. It also involves in the sale of timber, building materials, and plumbing and heating products, as well as hiring of tools. Travis also provides clothing and personal protective equipment; decorative products; electrical products; kitchens and bathrooms; and landscaping, plumbing and heating, timber, joinery, sheet material, tools, fixings, and consumable products, as well as involves in property management. Travis Perkins plc is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS TVPKF traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 557. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

