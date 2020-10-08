TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.57. 7,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,944. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $624,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,837 shares of company stock worth $1,231,928. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $194,702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TransUnion by 264.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 1,037,098 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in TransUnion by 37.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,348,000 after buying an additional 459,869 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $23,911,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TransUnion by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,812,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,957,000 after buying an additional 295,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.