Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.29.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $145.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.95. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $155.56.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

