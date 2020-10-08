TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Trading 0.4% Higher

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and last traded at GBX 996 ($13.01). 69,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 70,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 992 ($12.96).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 969.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 831.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $489.56 million and a PE ratio of 4.51.

Get TR European Growth Trust alerts:

In other TR European Growth Trust news, insider Alexander Mettenheimer bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.60) per share, with a total value of £3,856 ($5,038.55).

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for TR European Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR European Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.