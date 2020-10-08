TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) PT Lowered to $2.25

TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) had its price objective cut by CIBC from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VREYF remained flat at $$1.10 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. TORC Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

