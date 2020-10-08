Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading Down 5%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 35,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 187,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.84.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.87 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.