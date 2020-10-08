Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMO. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $452.27.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $452.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $455.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,091,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

